Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

