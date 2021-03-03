Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,377 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.97.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

