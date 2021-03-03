Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded down $40.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2,024.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,958.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,722.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.