Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $597,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $13.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.15. 409,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

