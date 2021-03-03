Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $877,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

