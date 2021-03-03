Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. 651,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,183. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

