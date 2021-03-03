Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $36.43 on Wednesday, hitting $2,039.41. 50,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,968.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,729.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

