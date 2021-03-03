Saul Centers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

