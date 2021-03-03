Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 298,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,922 shares of company stock valued at $699,910 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

