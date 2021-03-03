Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 28,709 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 379.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

