Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.07.

NYSE DPZ opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

