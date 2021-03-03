Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $573.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.64. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

