Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

