Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.55. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

