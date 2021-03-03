Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 14,639 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

