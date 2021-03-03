Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 16,132 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

