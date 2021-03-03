Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 44,012 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 238.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

