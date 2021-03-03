Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

