Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 34.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.