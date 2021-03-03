Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.