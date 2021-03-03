Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

SCFLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$8.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

