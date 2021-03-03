Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.65.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

