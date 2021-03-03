Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

