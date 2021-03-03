Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

