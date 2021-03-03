Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

