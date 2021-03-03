Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

SGMS opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

