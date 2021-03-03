Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.76

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 5915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.