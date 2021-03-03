SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 773,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 752,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 208.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $284,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

