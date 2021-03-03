Scott Forbes Acquires 33,333 Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Stock

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) insider Scott Forbes acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

ATG stock opened at GBX 785.46 ($10.26) on Wednesday. Auction Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 839 ($10.96).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates marketplaces, such as proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk.

