Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAIN opened at GBX 455.62 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 465.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.19. The company has a market capitalization of £746.38 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91. Scottish American Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

