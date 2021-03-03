Seaport Global Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

