SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 133,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.