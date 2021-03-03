SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.75

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 74557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.