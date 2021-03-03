Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SFIV stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Sector 5 has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Sector 5 alerts:

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.