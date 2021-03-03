Sei Investments Co. Buys 100,422 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 274.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

