Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,213 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of -229.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

