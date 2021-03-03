Sei Investments Co. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,342 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,672 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 252,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.