Sei Investments Co. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 169,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,542 shares of company stock worth $455,867 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

