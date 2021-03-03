Sei Investments Co. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of Kforce worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,421 shares of company stock worth $4,125,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

