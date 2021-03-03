Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

LPLA opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,335 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

