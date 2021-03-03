Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC raised its position in The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in The AES in the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $9,055,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

