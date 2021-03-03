Semler Scientific, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SMLR opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.02 million, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

