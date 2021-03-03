Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

