SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 165.5% in February

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the January 28th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.