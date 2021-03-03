Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.74 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

