Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Tops $29.52 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Sentinel has a market cap of $29.52 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

