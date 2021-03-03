Sentivate Hits One Day Trading Volume of $323,636.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $27.88 million and $323,636.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00789362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00027942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.