Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,313 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,547 shares of company stock valued at $85,919,781. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

TWLO stock opened at $390.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.78. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.