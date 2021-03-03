Sepio Capital LP Buys 3,575 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

