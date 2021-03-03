Sepio Capital LP Has $2.13 Million Stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

